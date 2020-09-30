Cardi B Posts Adorable Video Of Kulture Dancing To Rihanna’s ‘Work’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Rihanna is a staple in the Cardi B and Kulture Kiari Cephus home.

Chances are Kulture is a big fan of her momma Cardi; however, the 2-year-old is also a Rihanna stan. On Tuesday evening, Cardi posted an adorable video of little Kulture jamming out to Rihanna’s “Work”. The Instagram Story was later reposted by a fan account.

Singing Work by Rihanna ❤️

Kulture clearly has the same music genes as her famous parents, Cardi and Offset. Back in January, the “WAP” rapper posted a video of her daughter singing along to “How Far I’ll Go” from the “Moana” soundtrack.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture in July 2018.

