Netflix Debuts First Look At New Quarantine Series ‘Social Distance’

Quarantine is getting the Netflix treatment.

The streaming giant’s brand new series, “Social Distance”, shares a look at eight different storylines coping with quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All filmed by camera devices around the home, the series follows a recovering alcoholic, a couple dealing with intimacy issues, a family trying to figure out video chats and more.

Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Oscar Nuñez, Asante Blackk and more star in the quarantine series.

“Social Distance” premieres on Netflix on Oct. 15.