Kris Jenner Claps Back At Sexual Harassment Claims Against Her And Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner is denying allegations levied against her and daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

Marc McWilliams, a former security guard for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” stars, filed a lawsuit against the pair, according to TMZ. McWilliams asserts he was sexually harassed by Jenner and Kardashian, made sexual comments and overtures at his expense.

In a statement to ET, Jenner’s attorney, Marty Singer, flatly denied the allegations made by McWilliams.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts,” the statement said. “Kris never acted inappropriately toward him. The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.”

Singer continued, “Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”

The statement also noted that while Kardashian is named as a defendant in the suit, “She is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.”

He added, “When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution.

McWilliams says he was hired in 2017 to protect the family. In May 2017, he allegedly experienced “a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct” from Jenner. The claims include “overt sexual” remarks about his physical appearance and sexual activities.

Jenner allegedly “massaged his neck, shoulders, arms and back without his consent, caused her hand to rest on his thigh and groin, caused her pelvis to rub against his back and/or rear end, and claims she exposed portions of her body to him,” per the publication.

The “KUWTK” matriarch also allegedly made “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.”

McWilliams says he filed a complaint with his security company’s human resources department; however, the complaints were ignored.

Responding to Singer’s statement, McWilliams’ attorney told ET, “The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file ‘frivolous’ lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory.”

The attorney added, “Mr. McWilliams is the victim here. The defendants clearly are mobilizing their formidable PR machine to mount a smear campaign against an employee they mistreated. We look forward to litigating this in Court.”

McWilliams is suing Jenner and Kardashian for unspecified damages.