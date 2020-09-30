Kylie Jenner Documents Daughter Stormi’s First Day Of School, With The Tot Wearing A Hermes Backpack Worth Over $10,000

Stormi Webster is ready for her first day of school.

Proud mom Kylie Jenner documented her little 2-year-old’s first day of home school on Instagram, showing off her picture-perfect outfit.

Jenner shares Stormi with Travis Scott.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Not Impressed When Kim Kardashian Posts Awkward Throwback Pic Of Her: ‘Delete This Immediately’

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 23, first shared a look at Stormi’s adorable outfit on her Instagram story. In the sweet pic, Stormi wore a black dress, diamond earrings, Air Jordan sneakers and a tiny little Hermes Togo Kelly Ado backpack. The baby pink bag is worth approximately $12,000.

“First day of home schooooool,” Jenner captioned the photo.

Photo: Instagram/KylieJenner

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off All The Kylie-Branded Products In Her Luxury Bag

In another post, Stormi was bursting with excitement for her big day. A sweet video clip showed the youngster jumping for joy while singing, “First day of school! First day of school!” on Jenner’s stacked driveway.

Jenner and Scott secretly welcomed Stormi together in 2018.