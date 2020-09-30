James Van Der Beek Announces He’s Leaving Los Angeles: ‘Onto The Next Big Adventure’

James Van Der Beek and his family are leaving their home in Los Angeles and heading off to “the next big adventure.”

On Wednesday, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star shared some family photos on Instagram, including some of the family inside an empty house with all the furnishings cleared out.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house. Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure,” he wrote in the caption.

While Van Der Beek didn’t indicate where he and his family are heading, or where there new home will be, it appears they’re taking their time getting there.

In a previous Instagram post, apparently sent from California’s Joshua Tree National Park, he shared some more photos and some philosophical remarks.

“There’s so much to be upset about right now. To all my activist friends – especially the ones fighting for causes that aren’t elective for them – be sure to take care of yourself,” he wrote.

“Get out in nature. Invest some time and energy in the people who love you. Remind yourself that there is still a goodness and order within this existence that transcends politics, skin pigmentation, man-made systems, viruses, and anything else that might generate a push notification to your phone,” he added. “Then keep fighting the good fight. But be sure to love yourself first… enough to maintain a connection with what moves you and loves you back.”