Justin And Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Posts

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are celebrating a big day: the first anniversary of their official wedding, which took place Sept. 30, 2019.

Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet throwback photo from the couple’s nuptials as they share a kiss while their wedding guests look on.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” he wrote in the caption.

“You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!” he added.

“My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl,” Bieber concluded.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s bride shared a similar photo, and sent some words to her husband.

“One year ago we had the best wedding,” wrote Hailey. “Wish I could live this day over and over.”

Interestingly enough, the Biebers actually celebrate two wedding anniversaries.

The couple was first married in 2018 at the New York City courthouse. Just over a year later, on Sept. 30, 2019, they did it again, but this time with a huge celebration that reportedly cost $500,000.