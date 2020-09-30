Ginger Zee’s Son Crashes ‘GMA’ Weather Forecast: ‘No School Today’

Ginger Zee has a special co-anchor on Wednesday morning.

During her at-home weather forecast, the “Good Morning America” host had a surprise guest, her 2-year-old son Miles, who interrupted her live broadcast.

This isn’t the first time little Miles has wandered onto the set, in fact, throughout the summer the youngster made multiple unexpected appearances.

“This hasn’t happened in a long time — apologies! No school today,” Zee told her viewers on Wednesday after Miles handed his mom a few papers that appeared to have drawings on them.

.@Ginger_Zee had a very cute surprise guest during her forecast! 😊 pic.twitter.com/5pIIrRyCv5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2020

Of the hilarious moment, Zee tweeted, “[In] hindsight, I should have pretended it was a breaking news bulletin… that would have been perfect.”

I’m hindsight, I should have pretended it was a breaking news bulletin 😂😂😂that would have been perfect ❤️ https://t.co/Mof0XxZ4Wy — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 29, 2020

In Miles’ previous appearance he was asking his mom for donuts for breakfast.

Zee and her husband Ben Aaron share Miles and big bro Adrian, 5.