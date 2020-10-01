Lindsay Ell Debuts ‘Workin’ Out’ Single From The Upcoming ‘Make It Up As We Go’ Scripted Musical Podcast

Lindsay Ell has a new single for fans.

The Canadian country singer debuted the track “Workin’ Out” on Thursday, straight from the upcoming scripted musical podcast, “Make It Up As We Go”.

Written by David Hudgins (“Friday Night Lights”, “Parenthood”), the “Make It Up As We Go” podcast premieres next month and stars cast members Billy Bob Thornton, Craig Robinson, Bre Blair and Michael Raymond-James. Meanwhile, Bobby Bones, Lindsay Ell and Miranda Lambert will make cameos.

It is the story of an “aspiring young singer-songwriter who pursues a career in the music industry and navigates the legendary writers rooms of Nashville’s country music publishers.”

Lambert is also an executive producer on the “Make It Up As We Go” podcast project, which is co-produced by Audio Up Media and iHeartMedia.

Listen to the audio trailer below:

To celebrate the upcoming premiere, Sony Music Nashville and Audio Up Media dropped the catchy tune “Workin’ Out” by Ell, which was co-written by singer/songwriter, series star and director, Scarlett Burke; Audio Up founder and track producer, Jared Gutstadt; co-producer Jeff Peters and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, Nicolle Galyon.

Photo: Sony Music/Audio Up Media

The first two episodes of “Make It Up As We Go” will release Thursday, Oct. 8.