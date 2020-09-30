Stevie Nicks Reached Out To Lindsey Buckingham After His 2019 Heart Attack

There is no band in the history of rock that’s had more interpersonal drama than Fleetwood Mac.

While the members’ bed-hopping affairs and breakups during the 1970s also happened to coincide with the band’s creative peak, the band proved it hadn’t completely shed its well-earned image when, in 2018, guitarist/singer/songwriter Lindsey Buckingham was fired.

After being replaced by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House for the band’s already scheduled tour, Buckingham retaliated by suing, claiming he would have earned a sum between $12 and $14 million in two months of touring with the band.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, singer Stevie Nicks opens up about Buckingham’s ousting and subsequent heart attack. Buckingham and Nicks were a duo, both professionally and romantically, when they joined Fleetwood Mac, but their relationship was volatile, and they ended up splitting up — while remaining bandmates.

In Buckingham’s lawsuit, he says that he was fired days after the band appeared at the January 2018 MusiCares ceremony honouring Fleetwood Mac. His suit alleges someone told him that Nicks, under the impression he was mocking her when she delivered a speech, was so infuriated she told the rest of the band she’d quit if they didn’t get rid of him.

While Nicks won’t go into details for the Times, she does say that what took place that night was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

However, she insists, “I never planned for that to happen. Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails.”

According to Nicks, she and Buckingham haven’t spoken since his firing, but she did write to him after he suffered a heart attack in February 2019, requiring open-heart surgery.

“You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this,” she wrote.