Peter Parker Looks Like Tom Holland In Sony’s New ‘Spider-Man Remastered’ PS5 Game

Sony has just released a first look at it’s upcoming PS5 video game “Spider-Man Remastered”, and it appears that everyone’s favourite neighbourhood web-slinger has received a Tom Holland-style upgrade.

In a new clip, a virtual Peter Parker is seen chatting with Dr. Otto Octavius about his multi-armed exoskeleton suit, with the doc explaining he’s utilizing an “intracranial neural network.”

Peter Parker, who resembles “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Tom Holland, is impressed; of course, as any comic-book fans worth their salt know that Octavious uses his suit to become Doctor Octopus, fearsome foe of Peter’s alter-ego, so it’s easy to assume where the story goes from there.

Old Pete vs new Pete pic.twitter.com/9yicgqZU0S — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 30, 2020

According to reports, model Ben Jordan was used for the motion-capture in the upcoming game, and he does indeed bear a striking resemblance to Holland.

Meanwhile, here’s how fans are reacting to the new Holland version of Peter Parker; spoiler alert — not everyone is happy with the change.

Ummmmm Not really feeling this change. I got really used to the original face and it's just going to feel weird to have it be so different now. pic.twitter.com/2oJtLW21sh — GodzillaMendoza (@GodzillaMendoza) September 30, 2020