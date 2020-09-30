Peter Parker Looks Like Tom Holland In Sony’s New ‘Spider-Man Remastered’ PS5 Game

Sony has just released a first look at it’s upcoming PS5 video game “Spider-Man Remastered”, and it appears that everyone’s favourite neighbourhood web-slinger has received a Tom Holland-style upgrade.
In a new clip, a virtual Peter Parker is seen chatting with Dr. Otto Octavius about his multi-armed exoskeleton suit, with the doc explaining he’s utilizing an “intracranial neural network.”
Peter Parker, who resembles “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Tom Holland, is impressed; of course, as any comic-book fans worth their salt know that Octavious uses his suit to become Doctor Octopus, fearsome foe of Peter’s alter-ego, so it’s easy to assume where the story goes from there.
According to reports, model Ben Jordan was used for the motion-capture in the upcoming game, and he does indeed bear a striking resemblance to Holland.
Meanwhile, here’s how fans are reacting to the new Holland version of Peter Parker; spoiler alert — not everyone is happy with the change.
