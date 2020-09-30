Bond Producer Confirms ‘No Time To Die’ Will Be Daniel Craig’s Final Outing As 007, ‘Ties Up All The Storylines’

When the 25th James Bond movies is finally released, it will mark the final time that Daniel Craig will portray the iconic British super-spy first made famous by Sean Connery in 1962’s “Dr. No”.

While Craig has contended he won’t be reprising 007 after “No Time to Die”, the franchise’s longtime producer, Barbara Broccoli, is confirming that.

In Wednesday’s inaugural episode of the “No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast”, Bond producer Broccoli — daughter of original producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli — discussed the upcoming film.

“We consider this film to be a classic Bond film but with a modern twist,” she explained.

“It’s also vitally important because it is the fifth and final one that Daniel Craig is going to be doing, so it’s a culmination of everything his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines,” Broccoli added. “It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.”

Craig has said on many occasions that he will no longer be playing James Bond after this film; when asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” if he was “done with Bond,” he replied, “It’s done.”