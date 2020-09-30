Netflix Unveils First Stills From ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first batch of photos from its upcoming film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

The film, adapted from the play by acclaimed Black playwright August Wilson, stars Viola Davis as legendary blues singer Ma Rainey.

Also starring is Chadwick Boseman as trumpet player Levee, marking his final screen performance before his death from colon cancer last month at age 43.

“Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary ‘Mother of the Blues’ Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives,” notes Netflix’s official synopsis.

Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black (“Fences”).

In addition to Davis and Boseman, the film also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown, with a musical score from Grammy winner Branford Marsalis.

On Wednesday, Netflix released several still photos from the upcoming film.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will make its Netflix debut on Dec. 18.