Cardi B On Why She Won’t Be Pressured Into Putting Out A Song ‘Just Because’

Cardi B was interviewed by SiriusXM on Wednesday, and got candid about the double-edged sword of success. After producing hit after hit, she admitted she feels the pressure to keep cranking out more.

As she explained, she took a “break,” waiting nearly a year before dropping her hit collab with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”.

In the interview, she confessed that “at one time, I felt like I was putting out too much music and I took a little break.”

RELATED: Cardi B Posts Adorable Video Of Kulture Dancing To Rihanna’s ‘Work’

However, she revealed that by simply doing that, she found herself hit by backlash.

“Throughout this whole time people were making rumours like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'” she explained. “It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time.”

As she said, she sees a double standard when it comes to male and female rappers.

“Female rappers, y’all, they are always in mad pressure,” she explained. “If you don’t have a super crazy smash, it’s like oh, you flop, flop, flop. The song could be like two-times platinum and it’s still flop, flop, flop. You’re always under pressure, and I feel like it’s not fair.”

RELATED: Chris Rock Reveals He Tried To Get Cardi B Into Comedy

However, she said she hasn’t seen the same thing take place with male hip-hop artists. “I feel like there’s male artists who go two years without putting a f**king song out and they don’t go, ‘Oh, you’re irrelevant. It’s over for you.’ Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s irrelevant. She’s over. She’s a flop. We told you that.’”

She admitted that she’s not immune to criticism, and comments like that “started to get to” her. However, she said she was also prepared to hold her ground, insisting she’s “going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with just because.”