Kylie Jenner Transforms Her Mansion Into A Haunted House For Halloween

Kylie Jenner and her 8-month-old baby Stormi Webster dress in matching onsies for Stormi's first Halloween.

Kylie Jenner is getting into the spirit of Halloween.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram on Wednesday night to show off her spookily good Halloween decorations.

“We are in full ‘Halloween’ mode at my house. Setting up all these cute little things,” said Jenner while taking fans on a tour of her California mansion through a series of Instagram Stories.

“My friends,” joked Jenner as she showed her followers two little witches that have taken up residency in her home.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star then showed off a tile on her bookcase that reads, “A witch lives here with her little monsters.”

Moving outside, Jenner gave fans a look at the twinkling lights covering her garden, as well as her impressive outdoor firepit.

Back inside, the influencer’s kitchen was already stocked with lots of trick-or-treat goodies.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are known for their love of Halloween and going all out for the occasion.

Jenner once looked identical to Christina Aguilera when she dressed up as the singer in her video for “Dirty”.

