Victoria Beckham Reveals How She Really Felt About Being Called The ‘Posh’ Spice Girl

Victoria Beckham is spilling Spice Girl secrets.

The former girl group member took to Instagram Thursday to confess she never liked the “Posh” nickname she was given.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she writes. “I can’t say it would have been my first choice, but ultimately grew into it on my own terms.”

Beckham explains, “I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.”

Photo: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

She adds that being a Spice Girl “opened the doors” for her to pursue her dreams.

The post comes as a revelation as Beckham prepares to launch her new line of Posh Lipstick, inspired by her time in the group.

“[Posh Lipstick] is deeply personal – lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it,” she says of the brand. “Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all.”

Photo: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

She concludes by embracing the identity with a powerful message: “This is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self discovery as women. Posh is back.”