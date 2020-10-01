Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Call For An End To ‘Structural Racism’ In Rare Joint Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sat down for a rare interview together to address an important subject.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Britain’s Evening Standard about their wish to “end structural racism in Britain” and their new campaign for Black History Month.

"We must end structural racism in Britain" Harry and Meghan spoke to @eveningstandard exclusively about their new campaign for Black History Month. Watch the full video here ⬇️ #BHMNextGenTrailblazers pic.twitter.com/YjjOCEzPWr — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 1, 2020

Speaking to the outlet via video from their home in Santa Barbara, Harry discussed his “awakening” to issues faced by Black people since meeting his wife: “We as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different-coloured skin, of a Black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.“

In an article for the Evening Standard, the royal couple wrote: “For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realized.”

Meanwhile, Meghan praised Black Lives Matter protests in America as “beautiful” — but said this only applied to “peaceful protest.”

The duchess also gave fans an update on their 17-month-old baby Archie.

She added, “We are doing well. [Archie] is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

