Hugh Jackman Loves His New Boots So Much, He’s Wearing Nothing Else In Hilarious New Ad

It’s Hugh Jackman in the buff.

On Thursday, the “Wolverine” star shared a funny new ad he’s starring in for R.M. Williams boots.

In the ad, Jackman is sitting in a meeting with an R.M. Williams exec, who is delighted the actor loves their boots.

“I’m actually, like, in love,” Jackman says before it is revealed that he’s sitting in a chair, leaning back with his feet propped up on the exec’s desk, wearing absolutely nothing but the boots.

“While we appreciate how literally you’ve taken the clause that stipulates you can only wear R.M. Williams…,” the exec says.

“My word is my bond,” Jackman interrupts. “When I say I’m in, I’m all in. And honestly, it’s me who should be paying you. It’s a privilege.”

“I do want to note that you are allowed, and we highly encourage you to wear other clothes,” the exec responds but Jackman totally misses the point.