Kelly Clarkson Gets ‘Closer’ With Tegan And Sara Cover

You likely haven’t seen a Tegan and Sara cover “closer” to perfection than this by Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” band kicked off Thursday with a cover of the Canadian sisters’ “Closer”. The upbeat, rhythmic cover is the perfect complement to a much-needed cup of coffee.

The Canadian duo released “Closer” in 2012 as the lead single off their seventh studio album, Heartthrob. The song was featured on the musical comedy-drama series “Glee” and topped the Billboard US Dance Club Songs chart.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Harry Styles’ “Adore You”, Demi Lovato’s “Confident”, and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”.