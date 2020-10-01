Tegan And Sara React To Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Closer’ Cover: ‘We’re Clearly Flipping Out’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

You likely haven’t seen a Tegan and Sara cover “closer” to perfection than this by Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” band kicked off Thursday with a cover of the Canadian sisters’ “Closer”. The upbeat, rhythmic cover is the perfect complement to a much-needed cup of coffee.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Hits Those High Notes With Cover Of Miguel’s ‘Adorn’

Tegan and Sara were wowed by the cover.

“As long time MASSIVE fans of Kelly, we’re clearly flipping out over her cover of ‘Closer’,” the duo said. “It’s always a surreal experience to hear an artist of her calibre belting out something you wrote in your closet and never imagined coming out of anyone’s lungs but your own.”

“She added her own twist and flare and absolutely killed it,” Tegan and Sara admitted. “Honestly, she sings it better than we do. And we’re fine with that.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Drinks In ‘Tennessee Whiskey’

The Canadian duo released “Closer” in 2012 as the lead single off their seventh studio album, Heartthrob. The song was featured on the musical comedy-drama series “Glee” and topped the Billboard US Dance Club Songs chart.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Harry Styles’ “Adore You”Demi Lovato’s “Confident”, and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP