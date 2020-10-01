AC/DC Tease Brand-New Single ‘Shot In The Dark’

Iconic rockers AC/DC are about to release their first new music in six years.

On Thursday, the band previewed their upcoming single “Shot in the Dark” with a 30-second clip from the song.

The band shared a photo of their reunited lineup on Wednesday, comprising Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on lead vocals, Cliff Williams on bass guitar, Phil Rudd on drums, and Stevie Young on rhythm guitar.

AC/DC’s last album, Rock or Bust, was released in 2014. During the tour for that album, Johnson left the band due to hearing problems. In 2017, founding member Malcolm Young passed away.

The tweet revealing the reunion also included the hashtag “#PWRUP”, which some speculate may be the name of the band’s forthcoming album.