Hillary Clinton Shares Thoughts On Trump-Biden Debate: ‘It’s All Insult And Attack And Braggadocio’

Speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump, Clinton said, “I know he will do or say anything, as we saw last night. So, I was watching but every so often I’d kind of be cringing or I’d be going ‘oh!’ A lot of dramatic moments. And there were a couple of times I just had to get up and walk [out] because it’s very sad to think that we’re having the most important election in maybe our history coming up and the president, one of the two candidates, can’t be bothered to answer the questions, put forward any kind of agenda for the future. It’s all insult and attack and braggadocio. It was sad, James. It was maddening and sad at the same time.”

Clinton faced Trump in three debates during the 2016 race for the presidency.

She shared the advice she gave Biden: “You cannot let Trump knock you off your game. Now, he will, as we saw last night, as we saw in my debates with him, try to dominate, try to interrupt, try to control whatever the conversation is. And so you have to be really focused and very disciplined about not getting totally off the reservation all the time because he’ll attack you in the middle of you answering a question — totally against the rules — and you want to continue answering your question but you don’t want to look like you’re avoiding his.”