Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Charged With Battery And Petty Assault

Shia LaBeouf has allegedly been charged with battery and petty theft.

According to TMZ, the star was involved in an incident with another man in June that turned physical. The star is said to have stolen the man’s cap. The site also claims that, according to the police report, LaBeouf was the aggressor.

The charges were laid in early September.

The star has had previous brushes with law enforcement. He was arrested in 2017 for an alcohol-fuelled conflict and for disorderly conduct later that year.

ET Canada has reached out to his representative for comment.

