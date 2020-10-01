Brad Pitt Asks Angelina Jolie’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’ Co-Star To Take The Stand In Custody Trial

Brad Pitt is set to call on one of Angelina Jolie’s former co-stars to testify in their upcoming custody trial. RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Promises There Is No ‘Hate’ Towards His Ex Angelina Jolie According to documents obtained by ET, the Hollywood actor will ask Jolie’s “Girl, Interrupted” co-star Jillian Armenante to take the stand. Jillian Armenante — Getty Armenante starred alongside Jolie in the 1999 cult-classic film, as well as the 2007 movie “A Mighty Heart”.

The actress’s name appears on Pitt’s witness list for the trial, which is expected to take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23.