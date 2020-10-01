Brad Pitt Asks Angelina Jolie’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’ Co-Star To Take The Stand In Custody Trial

Brad Pitt is set to call on one of Angelina Jolie’s former co-stars to testify in their upcoming custody trial.
According to documents obtained by ET, the Hollywood actor will ask Jolie’s “Girl, Interrupted” co-star Jillian Armenante to take the stand.
Armenante starred alongside Jolie in the 1999 cult-classic film, as well as the 2007 movie “A Mighty Heart”.
The actress’s name appears on Pitt’s witness list for the trial, which is expected to take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23.
The presiding judge will decide on a custody arrangement for the actors’ children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
“Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,” a source told Us Weekly
“Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” the insider added.
“[She] will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic].”