Queen + Adam Lambert To Host Livestream Q&A Ahead Of Live-Album Preview

Queen + Adam Lambert are hosting a Q&A session to tease their upcoming live album.

The livestream will feature Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, along with Adam Lambert. The trio will answer fan questions for around 45 minutes. After the Q&A they will debut three full-length videos from “Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around The World”.

The stream is set for 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. BST.

“Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around The World” is the upcoming premiere live album from the band. It will feature footage from their eight years on the road performing concerts together around the globe.

The idea for the album was formed when the band hosted a Queen + Adam Lambert “Tour Watch Party” in June.

The band were on tour in Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the rest of their trip. In lieu of the concerts, they held a successful watch party on YouTube, attracting over 500,000 fans.

“We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring,” Roger Taylor explains. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

“Queen + Adam Live Around the World” will release on CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray, and vinyl on October 2.