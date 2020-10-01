Lenny Kravitz Reflects On That Time His Pants Split Onstage, Revealing His Private Parts

Lenny Kravitz is easy breezy about that viral video.

Kravitz performed on stage in Stockholm years ago. During a high-octane performance of “American Woman”, Kravitz’s leather pants split, briefly revealing his private parts. Like a true rock star, Kravitz continued to perform unphased; although, he kept his legs closed. As the cover star of the November 2020 issue of Men’s Health, Kravitz brushes off the incident.

Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Mark Seliger for Men’s Health

“I don’t even think about it. Y’know, John Lennon was [naked] on the cover of that Two Virgins record,” the rocker says. “If he could do that, then it’s whatever.”

Kravitz, 56, also discusses his friendship with “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa, who is married to Kravitz’s ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

When it comes to heroes, Kravitz does not discriminate by age.

Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Mark Seliger for Men’s Health

“My mother, my grandfather, and my daughter. Zoë — she’s the most real person I know,” Kravitz explains. “It wasn’t easy, I’m sure, but she’s just forged her way with elegance, you know? Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way.”

The November issue of Men’s Health is available on stands October 20.