Andy Cohen Addresses Rumours About Caitlyn Jenner Joining The ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Andy Cohen has finally addressed recent speculation that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins will be joining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Claims ‘No One Called’ Her To Tell Her ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Ending

Speaking on SiriusXM channel Radio Andy on Wednesday, Cohen denied the rumours, despite Jenner and Hutchins expressing interest in appearing on the show.

He explained, “This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house people, as they say. I know that they have expressed their interest publicly. On social media they’ve tagged me in posts saying we think this is a great idea, but, um, it is not, we’ve never talked to them formally and that is only… That, that, that rumour is not true.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To ‘KUWTK’ Ending, J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks: ‘Don’t Criticize It Until You’ve Walked In Their Shoes’

Cohen also revealed whether or not he would want to see former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Jenner on the show. He added, “The thing about it is Kris was, Kris is good friends with Kyle, like, they are legitimately really good friends. Um, and so, yeah, I know. I just don’t see it.”

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Details New YouTube Channel