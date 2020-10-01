Steph Curry Surprises High School Basketball Players On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Two young basketball players got the surprise of a lifetime.

On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host welcomed C.J. Wilcher and Dani Diarra: players at St. Benedict’s Preparatory High School who are featured in the new Quibi series “Benedict Men”.

In a big surprise, Clarkson also brought NBA star Steph Curry on virtually.

“Basketball teaches us all so much about ourselves, about our teammates, our coaches, and about life. And I think this documentary is so raw because it meets them where they are in their journey,” he said of the series. “It takes you through the things that are going on in their head and what’s important to them in the moment and how they deal with success and failure.”

Curry advised, “I love when people have that dream and speak it and proclaim it and own the journey. The best advice is that you have to embrace the fact that the work only gets harder and harder and harder with every level that you get to because the talent—it narrows. It’s the thinnest of margins that can change. You making it to that level and sticking to the NBA or not. You have to control the things that you can control at the end of the day.”

Finally, Curry told Wilcher and Diarra, “Don’t forget to have fun, because that’s what basketball is all about. That’s what should be the most consistent thing every time you set foot on the floor.”