Voting For 2020 People’s Choice Awards Begins

Voting for the E! 2020 People’s Choice Awards officially opens Thursday.

Eager fans can vote for their favourite movies, TV shows, musicians, stars, and even podcasters across the 44 categories.

New categories added this year include New Artist, Collaboration Song, and Soundtrack Song. The full list of nominees and categories can be found here. Voting will be open from October 1 to October 23.

Canadian talent up for nominations includes Keanu Reeves for Comedy Movie Star for his performance in “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, Dan Levy for his work in “Schitt’s Creek” for the same award, Sandra Oh for Female TV Star for “Killing Eve”, and Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye” fame for Reality Star.

“Schitt’s Creek” is nominated for two awards, for Comedy Show and Bingeworthy Show.

Canadian talent is also out in full force in the music categories with Justin Bieber, Drake, and the Weeknd nominated for Male Artist of The Year. The Weeknd is up for Best Album along with Bieber. The collaborations from these artists are also doing well, with the Bieber and Chance The Rapper collaboration “Holy” nominated for Music Video and Collaboration of The Year, and “Life is Good” by Future featuring Drake up for the same two awards. Bieber’s track “Intentions” and his collaboration with Ariana Grande “Stuck With U” are both in contention for Song of The Year.

The award show will broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Interested voters can vote online, through Twitter, or through their TV with Xfinity X1. The full rules can be found here.

The People’s Choice Awards show will air on November 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

