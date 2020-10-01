Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time To Die’ Nerves, Missing Her Family In Cuba

Ana de Armas is ready for audiences to see “No Time To Die”.

“I feel like I’ve been talking about Bond for so very long now!” the Cuban actress tells Flaunt. “The anticipation of something like this, it makes me nervous… I can’t wait!”

The upcoming James Bond movie was scheduled to be released back in the spring but the pandemic had other plans. De Armas is ready for the 25th Bond movie to be out in the world, set to arrive in theatres next month.

“It’s been such a long time coming but finally, the theatres are starting to re-open and the world can finally see it. I’m looking forward to the moment and I’m really hoping… we also get a chance to celebrate after all the hard work,” she says. “I still don’t really know if I’m going to see my co-stars or if we’re going to get to celebrate together finally. It’s Daniel’s last movie and that’s a big deal—it’s been very emotional for everybody. I don’t even know if we’re all going to be able to get together yet.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Takes Ana de Armas For A Spin On His New Motorcycle For His Birthday

After her breakout role in last year’s “Knives Out” and as a Cuban in “Blade Runner 2049”, de Armas says playing a Latina all the time gets “very boring, very quickly” as she calls out the need for better roles for women and Latinas.

“[I]t’s still very challenging for women in general to get a good part, there’s almost nothing… good roles for women, for Latina characters, are still so difficult to come by,” a frustrated de Armas says. “I think we need to push for [better roles]… I think writers, directors, and producers and all the people who make those decisions and create those stories… are realizing how much richer things are when we represent the world the way it actually is.”

Now based in Los Angeles, the actress is adjusting to life under quarantine and getting some much-needed rest. However, her heart aches to return to Cuba and her family.

RELATED: Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas Get Romantic For Residente’s ‘Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe’ Video

“It’s been so hard not to see them,” she says of her family back in Cuba, but life in Los Angeles provides different challenges. “It’s a lot, or maybe it’s just because I miss Cuba too much or something. It’s a different experience for me to be in L.A.”

“Life is so different there that I think that was what actually kept me centred and connected to that,” she says of her frequent travel back to her home pre-pandemic. “My people and my family and what I call ‘real life’… I missed that.”