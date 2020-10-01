Rachael Ray Gives Tour Of Guest House She’s Been Living In Since Fire Destroyed Her Home

Rachael Ray is making the most out of her temporary living situation.
The celebrity chef has been staying in a friend’s guest house since a fire destroyed her New York home in August.
Ray took viewers on a tour of the space during the latest episode of “The Rachael Ray Show“, airing Thursday, Oct. 1.
“Although we lost our home, this is strangely homey because it is literally a small version of our house,” says the host in the clip.
The guest house belongs to renowned chef Jacques Pepin and his wife Gloria, whom Ray says were “the only friends” who offered her and her husband John Cusimano somewhere to stay following the accident.
Ray previously took to Instagram to share footage of the devastating blaze.
“On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories, 40 years of notebooks, drawing, thoughts, my life’s work,” Ray wrote in another post. “In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I’ve learned even more. Today, we’re going to share what’s left of our home.”
“The Rachael Ray Show” airs weekdays on Global at 11 a.m. ET/PT.