Rachael Ray Gives Tour Of Guest House She’s Been Living In Since Fire Destroyed Her Home

Rachael Ray is making the most out of her temporary living situation.

The celebrity chef has been staying in a friend’s guest house since a fire destroyed her New York home in August.

Ray took viewers on a tour of the space during the latest episode of “The Rachael Ray Show“, airing Thursday, Oct. 1.

“Although we lost our home, this is strangely homey because it is literally a small version of our house,” says the host in the clip.