Drew Barrymore And Andrew Rannells Dish On Showmances

Drew Barrymore and Andrew Rannells are all about the showmances.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore And Nicole Richie Bond Over Being Bearded Dragons

Rannells recently appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” and the pair dished all about love on the job. For the uninitiated, Rannells has you covered: “It’s called a showmance. It’s when you fall in love during a show.”

“We met and I felt like such a lazy actor that I fell in love with my co-star. I was like this is so cliché,” said Rannells. “Also have you seen him? He’s very attractive. What was I supposed to do? Not date him? It was strange. Like the first time we kissed it was for work.”

“Where else do you meet somebody when you are stuck for 15 hours a day. That’s why inter-office romance, high school,” Barrymore replied. “I’ve definitely kissed co-stars that I had crushes on and you are really excited for that day of work, you are like, ‘Oh we have that scene today.’”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Teaches Drew Barrymore How To ‘Smize’

Rannells has been dating actor Tuc Watkins since 2019. Meanwhile, Barrymore was married to actor Tom Green in 2001 to 2002. She also has two other ex-husbands who were not in show business, Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.