Global’s ‘Private Eyes’ Begins Filming Season 5 With All-New Guest Stars

Production is back on for Global’s “Private Eyes”.

On Thursday, Global and eOne announced that season 5 of the Golden Screen Award-winning series is now filming in Toronto.

The detective show, starring Cindy Sampson as Angie Everett and Jason Priestley as Matt Shade, is returning with eight new episodes featuring all-new cases and plenty of guest stars.

Appearing this season will be actors Enrico Colantoni and Kandyse McClure. As well, renowned Toronto drag queen Lucy Flawless and Canadian singer-songwriter Royal Wood will make cameos.

Season 4 of “Private Eyes” is set to debut later this fall on Global.

“As a consistent top performer, Private Eyes is a staple series on Global and we are delighted to welcome back a new season for our audiences,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “With the undeniable chemistry between Shade and Everett continuing to heat up, we look forward to seeing where the talented writers and producers take these characters in Season 5.”

The first three seasons of “Private Eyes” are available to stream anytime on the Global TV app and StackTV, available through Amazon Prime Video Channels.