See ‘James Bond’ Snippets In Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ Music Video

Billie Eilish is bringing depth and stakes to “No Time to Die”.

The music video for Eilish’s titular “Bond” theme song premiered on Thursday. The black-and-white music visuals add further intensity to the levity Eilish brings.

The “No Time to Die” music video was directed by Daniel Kleinman and pairs Eilish’s intimate performance with scenes from the upcoming film.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said of being part of the new 007 flick’s soundtrack. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour.”

“Writing the theme song for a ‘Bond’ film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” Finneas added. “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Live and Let Die.’ We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

It is safe to say “No Time to Die” film director Cary Joji Fukunaga is satisfied with the finished product.

“There are chosen few who record a Bond theme,” Fukunaga explained. “I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

The upcoming film “No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig, in what is expected to be his final outing as the iconic James Bond.

Craig’s co-stars include Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Léa Seydoux (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and Lashana Lynch (“Captian Marvel”). It premieres Nov. 20 in North America.