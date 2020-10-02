Maren Morris Calls For Change In New Single ‘Better Than We Found It’

Maren Morris is back with new music.

Over one year since the release of her CMA Award-winning album Girl, the country superstar just dropped a timely new track titled “Better Than We Found It”.

Better Than We Found It. Out at midnight EST. 🗳 📸: @tevanlockhart pic.twitter.com/E5Gplzq3GO — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 1, 2020

The powerful song speaks to the current racial divide in America, with lyrics including: “But who’s gonna care if I don’t? Who’s gonna change if I won’t?”

She continues in the bridge: “America, America Divided we fall / America, America God save us all.”

“Better Than We Found It” follows Morris’ recently-released acoustic album Reimagined, featuring stripped-down versions of several of her hits, including “Girl” and “The Bones”.

Fans can listen to the new track above.