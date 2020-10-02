Maren Morris Calls For Change In New Single ‘Better Than We Found It’

By Katie Colley.

Maren Morris is back with new music.

Over one year since the release of her CMA Award-winning album Girl, the country superstar just dropped a timely new track titled “Better Than We Found It”.

The powerful song speaks to the current racial divide in America, with lyrics including: “But who’s gonna care if I don’t? Who’s gonna change if I won’t?”

She continues in the bridge: “America, America Divided we fall / America, America God save us all.”

“Better Than We Found It” follows Morris’ recently-released acoustic album Reimagined, featuring stripped-down versions of several of her hits, including “Girl” and “The Bones”.

Fans can listen to the new track above.

