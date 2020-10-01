Emilia Clarke Shares Anxiety Filming ‘Game Of Thrones’ After Brain Surgery

In 2012, Emilia Clarke headed out of brain surgery and went straight back to work on “Game of Thrones”.

The actress had just received emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage and had a second growth on her brain. The doctor said there was a slight chance the second lesion could “pop at any time,” but the actress, famous for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen, still insisted on returning to work.

“I had the consistent fear that I was going to have another brain hemorrhage. I spent a lot time just being like: ‘Am I gonna die? Is that gonna happen on set? Because that would be really inconvenient’,” the actress explained to Entertainment Weekly‘s James Hibberd. “And with any kind of brain injury it leaves you with a fatigue that’s indescribable. I was trying so hard to keep it under wraps.”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Says The Pandemic Has Given Her ‘Appreciation’ For The People Around Her

In Hibberd’s upcoming official “Game of Thrones” behind-the-scenes book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon”, Clarke goes into detail about her ordeal filming after the injury.

Clarke’s condition was so sensitive at the time that after filming a scene for the show in a hot desert in Croatia, she had to bow out of a scheduled interview due to “heatstroke.”

But the actress did not want to let anyone down.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Reveals Male ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Had ‘Cooling Systems’ In Their Costumes But Female Actors Didn’t

“In all of my years on the show, I never put self-health first, which is probably why everyone else was worrying, as they could see that. They didn’t want to work me too hard,” she said of her mentality at the time. “I was like: ‘Don’t think I’m a failure; don’t think I can’t do the job that I’ve been hired to do. Please don’t think I’m going to f–k up at any moment.’ I had the Willy Wonka golden ticket. I wasn’t about to hand that in.”