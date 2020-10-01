Meryl Streep Reads Out A Poem From John Lithgow’s New ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Book

Oscar-winner Meryl Streep gave a performance of a different kind during the latest episode of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.

The legendary actress surprised both the host and viewers with her unexpected appearance during Wednesday’s show.

Streep joined in remotely to read a poem from actor John Lithgow’s new anti-Trump book, Trumpty Dumpty Wanted A Crown: Verses For A Despotic Age.

The actress brought her signature drama to Lithgow’s poem, The Toreys, also known as The Tiger King.

The rhyme tells the story of a political party that allows a tiger to become king.

Samuel L. Jackson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg are among the other stars who have participated in reading stories for the book’s virtual tour.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.