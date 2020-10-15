Nicki Minaj Confirms She Welcomed A Baby Boy With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is officially a new mom.

The rapper, 37, and her husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their first child together, Entertainment Tonight can confirm. The little one joined their family earlier this month in Los Angeles.

In the weeks since giving birth, Minaj has confirmed their new addition is a little boy.

She shared a look at all of the sweet gifts the newborn has received from famous friends like Beyonce and Jay Z and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, writing, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol and everyone who sent well wishes during this time.”

She added, “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈”

RELATED: Love Is ‘Expensive’ In Ty Dolla $ign And Nicki Minaj’s New Video

Minaj announced her pregnancy in July 2020, posting a couple of photos of her cradling her baby bump. The first one was captioned: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

In another post, with Minaj rocking the same yellow wig, she wrote: “#Preggers 💛.”

No word yet on the name or gender of the newborn, but perhaps the colour of the couch Minaj was seated on in her pregnancy announcement pictures is a hint.

RELATED: CeeLo Green Apologizes After Backlash Over Calling Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj’s Music ‘Shameless’

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 and Minaj gushed about married life during her appearance on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music series “Young Money Radio” in June.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she revealed. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soul mate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”