Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is officially a new mom.

The rapper, 37, and her husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their first child together, Entertainment Tonight can confirm. The little one joined their family on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Minaj announced her pregnancy in July 2020, posting a couple of photos of her cradling her baby bump. The first one was captioned: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

In another post, with Minaj rocking the same yellow wig, she wrote: “#Preggers 💛.”

No word yet on the name or gender of the newborn, but perhaps the colour of the couch Minaj was seated on in her pregnancy announcement pictures is a hint.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 and Minaj gushed about married life during her appearance on Lil Wayne’s Apple Music series “Young Money Radio” in June.

“I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” she revealed. “Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soul mate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”