Viral Sensation JVKE On Building On His Success: ‘TikTok Fame Comes Really Quick And Goes’

JVKE has a plan to grow his career following his success on TikTok.

TikTok fame can seem abrupt and random, but for JVKE it was a constant and meticulous pursuit. The 19-year-old “Upside Down” singer is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable artists on the platform, thanks in part to his endearing video collaboration with his mom, known affectionally to fans as Ayo Momma.

“At the age of three, my mom was very strict with me and told me I had to be taking lessons. I started off with piano and she was my first piano instructor. I was giving her a lot of trouble,” JVKE tells ET Canada. “My relationship with my mom is amazing. She misses me so much as I’m going around and doing stuff. I know she’s happy for me and she’s cheering me on. She’s my biggest cheer leader.”

Some insiders believe TikTok fame is fleeting and may produce a generation of one-hit wonders. Artists like bbno$ have parlayed their viral success into a dedicated following and JVKE is already strategizing for a long, fruitful tenure in the music industry.

“I definitely agree that a lot of TikTok fame comes really quick and goes,” he admits. “Since I dropped out [of college], I’ve been writing songs every single day. I have over 350 songs in my catalogue ready to be released. I’ve been at this for a while. I’m going to release more new music soon.”

“I really feel like I’ve tapped in with the TikTok algorithm and the culture there,” JVKE explains. “I know how to work it and make it a place where people can find new music from me in creative, different ways. I’m always planning on the next thing, I’m not getting stuck on stuff that’s happened in the past.”

Looking ahead, JVKE is wrapping up his debut music video for “Upside Down” and is working towards a longer-form project.

“The next thing on the list is to release my music video which we’re putting the finishing touches on right now. A super dope, super creative idea that we had,” he shares. “I would tell my fans to check my social because a lot of times I put snippets there of possible new singles that could make a new EP or album.”

Sharing portions of his music before they are released, or even complete, is a technique JVKE has used successfully to fine-tune his art for public consumption.

“It’s honestly saved a lot of time and energy. When you put out a 15-second snippet, you don’t have to go on and finish the rest of the song and put on the final touches and release it. You can test out the waters on TikTok. That’s why I love TikTok so much. It’s so creative and it’s kind of revolutionized the way people release music,” he says. “You want to know what your fans want to hear.”

JVKE reflects on his newfound success over the past six months: “We released the song about a month ago and since then it has just took off.”

Continuing, “In the last six months, I grew a following on TikTok. Now I’m at 3 million followers. The one ‘Upside Down’ on TikTok, across all the videos that people have made using the sound, has over 5 billion plays. That kind of changed my life.”