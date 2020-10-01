Kim Kardashian Worries Scott Disick Could Have COVID-19 In ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Scott Disick has the Kardashians clan worried about his health, while he experiences extreme fatigue.

In the brand new teaser for Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian and Disick discuss the possibility of him having COVID-19.

“I’m just tired,” Disick says in the clip.

As Kardashian starts to worry, she asks, “What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?”

“There is this really dangerous virus called Corona that’s coming out and everybody is starting to get really sick…” Disick explains in his confessional. “I mean I didn’t travel to Paris for fashion week because I was worried about it and I don’t know who has it and who doesn’t…. But this feeling of exhausted has come out of nowhere and I really can’t seem to shake it. I highly doubt it’s corona but it’s really affecting my life. I am kind of worried about it.”

Cutting back to their conversation, Disick assures Kardashian, “I don’t feel sick… I just feel tired.”

After suggesting Disick go to the doctor, Kardashian added, “If something is seriously wrong and you find out in the earliest of stages then you have a chance to beat it. Information is key. If you wait too long, then you’re gonna be screwed.”

Fans will have to wait to find out what is really wrong with Disick in Thursday night’s episode.