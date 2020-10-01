Millie Bobby Brown ‘Would Love To Play Amy Winehouse’ In A Biopic

Millie Bobby Brown wants to pay homage to the legendary late songstress Amy Winehouse.

“Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” star Brown, 16, revealed in a new interview that she would love to honour the late “Rehab” singer by portraying her in a biopic.

“I wouldn’t say she’s historical but I would love to play Amy Winehouse,” Bobby Brown told Netflix Latinoámerica. “I personally think she is like an icon to R&B and blues and basically the whole culture of music. I just love her music and I really was impacted by her whole story – so I would love to play her.”

Winehouse’s father, Mitch, revealed last year that a biopic is in the works.

“We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent. And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues,” Winehouse’s dad said last year. “What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was… the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.

Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister in “Enola Holmes”. The film premiered Sept. 23 on Netflix and also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.