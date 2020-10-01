Charlamagne Tha God Says ‘Guilty’ Kanye West Owes Big Sean ‘$3 Million’

Charlamagne Tha God says Kanye West is exhibiting the same exploitative behaviour West is accusing Sony and Universal of.

West has gone on a social media tear against his record label; however, Charlamagne says the “Jesus Walks” rapper is guilty of the same practices he condemns publicly. West is the founder of G.O.O.D Music and boats a roster including Sean, Pusha T, Teyona Taylor and Cyhi The Prynce.

“The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable,” Charlamagne said on Wednesday’s “Rumor Report” on the Breakfast Club. “It lets me know that he really is a healed individual because Kanye West — I hope one day Big Sean tells his story.”

“Just know, Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lotta money, and he’s got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things,” he noted.

Charlamgne revealed West owes Sean a substantial amount of money.

“That’s right, Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties,” said Charlamagne. “Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.

“Brothers, we have to stop doing that to each other ’cause we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you’re not even doing right by your own people,” he asserted. “Do right by your own people, ‘Ye.”

West insisted on Sept. 23 that he would give 50 per cent of the shares he owns on the masters of G.O.O.D Music artists back to the artists. The tweet elicited responses from Sean and one-time signee Desiigner.