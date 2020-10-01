‘Jersey Shore’ Cast To Film In Quarantine Bubble For ‘Family Vacation’ Season Four

Gym, tan, laundry, forever.

The cast of “Jersey Shore” is gearing up to reunite for a fourth season of the hit revival of their reality show, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”.

According to Deadline, stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and crew members are gathering in a Nevada resort to film the series in a quarantine bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantine film bubbles have done well for a number of reality shows, including Global’s “Big Brother”, the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” and more.

Original castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced last December that she would not be returning for the fourth season of “Family Vacation”.

During an episode of her podcast with pal Joey Camasta, “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey”, the 32-year-old reality TV star announced that she’ll be stepping away from the “Jersey Shore” franchise.

“So here comes my breaking news, you guys,” she said in the podcast. “There’s reasons why I’ve come to this decision… it’s definitely a hard decision… I’m gonna throw up. Okay, you guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’.”

While there is no word on when season four will air, Sorrentino revealed production is already underway.