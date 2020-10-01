Brittany Aldean Reflects On The ‘Nightmare’ 2017 Las Vegas Shooting During Jason Aldean’s Performance

Brittany Aldean is reflecting on the horrifying mass shooting at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas.

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire on a crowd watching Jason Aldean perform at 10 p.m. local time. The shooter was located dead at a nearby hotel, after he killed 60 victims and injured 867 survivors.

Brittany reflected on the horrifying incident on the shooting’s three-year anniversary.

“On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget,” she shared. “On the other hand its vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday.”

“I used to live in Vegas so I had a bunch of friends at the show… little did we know our lives would change forever,” Brittany wrote. “The sound, the chaos, the overwhelming sadness and heartache… it’s something that never leaves you.”

“An experience that thankfully only certain people know,” she shared. “We have LOVED meeting so many of you who were effected on this day, years ago. Our hearts still break for the families who lost a loved one.”

Brittany was several months pregnant at the time of the shooting and gave birth to the couple’s son, Memphis, two months after the shooting.