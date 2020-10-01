Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show With Racy Trailer

Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show is almost here.

The show drops on Amazon Prime Video first thing on Friday, Oct. 2, with the collection becoming instantly shoppable at Savage X Fenty and Amazon Fashion.

The star-studded event includes performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia while Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, plus many more strut their stuff.

Take a look at a few of the pictures from the show below:

Bella Hadid

Cara Delevingne — Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bad Bunny — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Big Sean — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Alva Claire, Bella Hadid, Abby Champion, and Jaida Essence Hall — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Normani — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Paris Hilton and Willow Smith — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The “Work” singer recently said she hopes the fashion show will bring “a little bit of happiness” to those watching.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and I relate to all of it,” she said. “People need a little bit of hope, they need a little bit of happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their face and a little bit of fun while they’re stuck at home, it’s a desire and an honour to be a part of that.”

The show will be available in 240 countries and territories.