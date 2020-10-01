Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner For Flaunting Stormi’s $12K Backpack: ‘It’s Everything Wrong With Everything’

Kylie Jenner took to social media on Wednesday to show off a video of daughter Stormi on her first day of school.

In the post to her 196 million followers, the youngster is adorable as she jumps up and down excitedly.

Despite the cute factor, Jenner found herself hit with backlash over her daughter’s extravagant Hermes backpack, which reportedly retails for a cool $12,000.

One of those to take the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire to task was former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, who weighed in with a comment.

“I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen,” wrote Frankel in her comment.

“It’s everything wrong with everything,” she added.

Frankel later more further thoughts on Twitter, chiding Jenner even more.

“I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice,” Frankel wrote.