Jeff Daniels Sings New Song ‘Trumpty Dumpty Blues’

Jeff Daniels is no stranger to all things Donald Trump.

The actor recently played ex-FBI chief James Comey on Showtime’s “The Comey Rule”, but this time around he’s using his singing voice to air his feelings on the U.S. president.

The “Dumb and Dumber” star penned the song in response to Trump’s recent tweet where he called Comey “dumb.”

“So when will something significant happen to James Comey? Got caught cold. He is either very dumb, or one of the worst liars in political history. TOO LONG. EMBARRASSING!” Trump wrote.

Daniels responded, “Something significant did happen to him, Mr. President. He’s in Showtime’s top multi platform debut ever. You can watch it On Demand.”

@realDonaldTrump Something significant did happen to him, Mr. President. He’s in Showtime’s top multi platform debut ever. You can watch it On Demand. In the meantime, feel free to sing along to Trumpty Dumpty Blues @ https://t.co/irBf2PGeTK https://t.co/3rZXLpWAyW — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) October 1, 2020

He then directed Trump to “sing along” to the “Trumpty Dumpty Blues”.

