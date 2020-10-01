New ‘DTSW’ Host Tyra Banks On How She Responds To Haters: ‘I Just Read Ratings’

Tyra Banks has had plenty of experience as a TV host, ranging from multiple seasons of her own daytime talk show to a stint hosting “America’s Got Talent”.

However, there are some viewers who apparently haven’t warmed to her as new host of “Dancing With the Stars”, replacing longtime OG host Tom Bergeron this season, and have been taking to social media to bash her.

On Thursday, the former supermodel paid a visit to Global’s “The Talk”, where she revealed her strategy in dealing with haters.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Showrunner Reveals Real Reason Why Tyra Banks Replaced Tom Bergeron As Show’s Host

“I think anybody that is in entertainment, you are at the mercy of the opinion of others,” she said.

“Back in the day, it was just critics and reviews, and now it is everyone that is a critic,” Banks added. “I always say kind of acknowledge it, but then kind of push it back, because 99.9 per cet of the people that are saying something negative and pushing send, don’t even really remember they sent it.”

She added: “I also don’t really read it. I just read ratings… the ratings are amazing and we’re bringing so many new people. So, that’s like the meter we look at.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global.