Shawn Mendes Releases New Single ‘Wonder’

Just after announcing his new album Wonder, Shawn Mendes has released the title track. The Canadian singer teased his new music on Wednesday with a trailer.

The music video kicks the tune off with a few simple, yet effective, piano notes, before the camera pans over a room to the piano.

Mendes is seen laying on the floor as he reaches up to play the instrument.

Sun creeps into the room as Mendes opens the window to a view of the ocean where two birds dive into the water.

“It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much,” Mendes says about the song.

Wonder will be here just in time for the holiday season with a Dec. 4 release date. This will be his fourth studio album.