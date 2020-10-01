Jameson Rodgers Proposes To Longtime Love Sarah Allison Turner: ‘She Said ‘Yes”

Jameson Rodgers and Sarah Allison Turner are getting married.

The country singers shared their exciting engagement news on Instagram, revealing they returned to Nashville’s Blue Bird cafe, nine years after meeting there, to get engaged.

“I met Sarah Allison Turner at the Bluebird 9-years ago,” Rodgers captioned stunning engagement pics. “Took a few years for me to finally ask her out.”

He added, “Last night I surprised her there and asked her if she’d marry me. She said ‘YES!!'”

Turner shared her own post with the same photos, revealing that she was “legitimately surprised” by seeing Rodgers on his knee.

“Nine years ago, during my second month as a Nashvillian, I took a Pitch to Publisher workshop held at the Blue Bird Cafe where I met a lot of great songwriters including a guy named Jameson Rodgers,” she wrote. “We swapped info and decided ‘we should write sometime.'”

Adding, “Five years ago, after years of writing songs together, we looked at each other one night and decided maybe we were more than just friends. Last night I walked into the Bluebird Cafe thinking I was being interviewed for a songwriting documentary and found that same guy down on one knee asking me the question I’ve always known the answer to, ‘yes.'”

Rodgers is known for writing country hits for Florida Georgia Line like “Talk You Out of It”, Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” and Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here”.